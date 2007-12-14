Moto Ming 2 Gets Sleeker, More Stylised

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

motorola-a1600-motoming-2.jpgIt's been almost two years since the first Motorola Ming shipped, but the Chinese site Enet says its successor, the Moto Ming 2, will be shipping next February. According to Enet, the A1600 will have quad-band GSM, GPRS, a faster CPU, 3.2-megapixel camera with autofocus, AGPS, Wi-Fi, and run on Linux. Not many other details other than these, bit we do know that it's going to look quite sophisticated with its sleek black finish and silver backing. [ENET via Unwired View]

