It's been almost two years since the first Motorola Ming shipped, but the Chinese site Enet says its successor, the Moto Ming 2, will be shipping next February. According to Enet, the A1600 will have quad-band GSM, GPRS, a faster CPU, 3.2-megapixel camera with autofocus, AGPS, Wi-Fi, and run on Linux. Not many other details other than these, bit we do know that it's going to look quite sophisticated with its sleek black finish and silver backing. [ENET via Unwired View]
Moto Ming 2 Gets Sleeker, More Stylised
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.