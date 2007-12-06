BGR has an update to the Windows Mobile 6.1 details we showed you earlier in the week, showing off some more improvements that make us excited for WinMo again. Besides the Vista-esque home screen that you saw last time, there's a new font, zooming, and copy/paste in IE, process list and CPU usage in the task manager, a Wi-Fi indicator, and auto-configuring ActiveSync for your emails. They may not sound like much by themselves, but if you put them all together you'll see that Windows Mobile is heading in the right direction—into our pants. [Boy Genius Report]
More Windows Mobile 6.1 Details
