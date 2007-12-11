How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

More Windows Errors Take Over the World, Prepare Ground for Alien Invasion

error-creating-error.jpgReports all over the world confirm the worst: the best Windows error ever was just the beginning of a planetary invasion by alien forces using time-space-twisting software code. There's no other explanation for this gallery of demoniacally absurd errors:

veateade.bmpuniquevistaerrorpf2.jpgtime.bmplol.JPGerror message.pngimage001.jpgerrornoerrorqf3.pngcrash.bmpDockError.bmpWeird Error 2.jpgStupid Microsoft.jpgMSKEYBOARDFUCKUP.jpgCatastrophic Failure_sm.jpgCapture.gif2036179337_99b3108414.jpg

They are even trying to trick us. What the hell does "Error, the operation was completed successfully" means. And when a computer asks you "Are you sure you want to send Recycle Bin to the Recycle Bin?" can't you see it's an evil—EVIL I say—trap to disintegrate this dimension? What are you people thinking, god-dammit?

Clearly, Windows Media Player is right when it announces a "catastrophic failure." We are all doomed. [Thanks to all the Gizmodo readers who have been sending these images since last week]

Clearly, Windows Media Player is right when it announces a "catastrophic failure." We are all doomed. [Thanks to all the Gizmodo readers who have been sending these images since last week] ">last week]

