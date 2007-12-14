Did you ever think that Gordon Moore's famous law was just a clever way to impress PC buyers every two years? Watch here as young Gordy Moore cuts right to the chase and invents the 45nm Penryn chip at his kitchen table by mixing a pinch of chips, a dash of metal gates, a dollop of hafnium, and the sweet, malty deliciousness of Core 45. If this footage is real, why was I forced to grow up with a 486 chip?
Moore's Law is a Farce, Says Intel Video
