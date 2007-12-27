Moo Moo USB Toy For Lovesick Cows Everywhere

Ah, Mondo USB. A strange place, full of really useless gizmos that no one really needs. And the Moo Moo is exactly that: basically a plastic cow that you and your better half attach to your computers, you press the button when you're feeling lonely and an 18-stone transsexual appears from nowhere to do unspeakable things to you the corresponding beast attached to your sweetheart's machine will moo, too. When she presses hers, it's your cow that lows. Pointless yet poignant, the secret of all good USB toys. There's a video after the jump.



Suddenly, everything in the world seems better, doesn't it? [Everything USB]