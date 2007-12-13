Until now, Mog, the music blog network, has been missing one key ingredient: mainstream music. Music lovers could talk about music, share files of more obscure acts, and even share YouTube videos of popular songs. But today, Mog teamed with Rhapsody to deliver all those millions of tracks inside the web browser legally. (You will have to pay the $US10-per-month PC subscription, or else use up Rhapsody's 25 free listens per month.) Mog also added a fast Spotlight-style search engine, which lets you grab songs fast. It'll even find songs you may not be able to play, but will tell you quickly whether you'll hear it or not. For music lovers who shied away from Mog for lack of said subject matter, this is a good reason to give the newly updated service a try. [Mog]
Mog Gets Rhapsody, Gives You Instant Song Search-and-Play
