Mobiblu Nanum MP3 Player Converts From Cross to Cube

Mobiblu's known for their six-sided Cube MP3 players, but this Nanum is the first one we've seen that actually deconstructs from a cube into a cross. We're not sure what good having a flat cross-shaped MP3 player would be, but these things are seriously tiny. Tiny. Peep the gallery after the jump to see it photographed next to objects that you're familiar with. Seriously, it's so small that we can see someone being able to choke on it.