Mitsubishi to Show Laser TVs at CES

According to DigiTimes, Mitsubishi is on track to demonstrate their laser TVs at CES, even if only to select, private groups. This updated rear-projection, DLP technology promises to produce beautiful images while being less expensive than its peers (with one manufacturer claiming the bill of materials to be as low as $57 to $227 per set). Though all these promises are...promising...we'll believe it when and if we see it. Because we've been burned before. [digitimes via I4U]