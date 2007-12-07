According to DigiTimes, Mitsubishi is on track to demonstrate their laser TVs at CES, even if only to select, private groups. This updated rear-projection, DLP technology promises to produce beautiful images while being less expensive than its peers (with one manufacturer claiming the bill of materials to be as low as $57 to $227 per set). Though all these promises are...promising...we'll believe it when and if we see it. Because we've been burned before. [digitimes via I4U]
Mitsubishi to Show Laser TVs at CES
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.