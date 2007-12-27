How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MIT, Sony Turn Hand Sketches Into Physics-ready Systems (With Videos)


We're pretty sure these two pieces of software were developed separately, but both MIT and Sony have come up with a way to take hand-drawn sketches and turn them into little worlds with embedded physics engines. Sony's uses their PS Eye to take either hand-drawn objects or just stuff they have laying on top of a paper and animating it into a little world. One awesome example is scanning in a hand-drawn tank and putting it into a tank battle game (which another Sony employee messes up by bringing in a real tank). Check out these three videos after the jump.



MIT's example below shows a whiteboard application in windows that takes what this y draws (in Paint, no less) and renders it in motion. Quite neat, but not quite as cool as Sony's. [TechEBlog]

Trending Stories Right Now

chewbacca comics disney io9 jj-abrams lucasfilm marvel marvel-comics princess-leia star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker wookiees

The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird

Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles