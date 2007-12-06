Microsoft's Special Windows XP for OLPC Runs Directly off of an SD Card

Addressing one of the major reasons OLPC's XO Laptop is being shunned by some countries—the lack of a Windows operating system—Microsoft is developing a version of Windows XP and Office that's run directly off of a 2GB SD card. (They convinced OLPC to add an SD slot to the mobo for this very project.) It'll be conducting "limited field trials" with OLPC next month, with a possible launch sometime after June. The catch?

It won't be offered to anyone in the US or Canada, even quasi-philanthropists participating in the Get One, Give One program. But, we're guessing the anti-copying measures won't be particularly hardcore, meaning it'll probably make its way to the internets not long after launch. Bootable Windows on an SD card would be pretty nice on our side of the world too, actually. [CNET, CNET]