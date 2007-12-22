Fantastic. Not only are people trying to stop you from skipping ads on your DVR, Microsoft's patent will stop you from skipping ads on video you watch on your computer. The technique uses DRM to prevent any sort of playback until you watched the appropriate number of ads, and would essentially allow content providers like NBC or other networks to place their shows online and make sure they get their ad time's worth. Although we're in favor of any method that would get more people to put shows online, the fact of the matter is we're used to skipping over commercials via our DVRs anyway. To BitTorrent we go. [Patent via Electronista - Image courtesy Geekpedia]
Microsoft's Patent Prevents You From Skipping Ads With DRM
