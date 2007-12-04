How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft's Dirty Santa IM Bot Talks Oral Sex

santa_filth.jpgThis may or may not be real, but The Reg is appalled at Microsoft's dirty Santa IM bot after it started talking about oral sex and dirty bastards. The transcript is above, but even IM transcripts are pretty easy to fake. We remembered the hours we spent chatting up SmarterChild in lieu of having any real friends, so we tried to reproduce this ourselves using The Reg's text.9:38:07 AM [email protected]: This Microsoft Agent is powered by Windows Live Agents. Microsoft's Privacy Statement (http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=74170) applies to all information which you provide to this Microsoft Agent. Please be careful about information which you provide to online services and follow safety tips, some of which can be found at http://www.microsoft.com/athome/security/default.mspx.

9:38:07 AM [email protected]: Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas, jc! I'm Santa Claus!

Tell me, are you a boy or a girl?

9:38:17 AM jc: pizza (pi)

9:38:17 AM [email protected]: Sorry - Santa really needs to know if you're a boy or a girl.

9:38:20 AM jc: boy

9:38:21 AM [email protected]:

And what do you want for Christmas, jc?

9:38:27 AM jc: pizza (pi)

9:38:27 AM [email protected]: Yum!

9:38:37 AM jc: Maybe you shouldn't eat so much! You are quite large!

9:38:37 AM [email protected]: Ho ho ho?

9:38:42 AM jc: Eat it!

9:38:43 AM [email protected]: Go grab something healthy to eat. And when you'll be back you'll find me right there.

9:38:45 AM jc: Eat it!

9:38:45 AM [email protected]: If you need a break to go eat, I will be right there when you come back.

9:38:47 AM jc: Eat it!

9:38:47 AM [email protected]: Go grab something healthy to eat. And when you'll be back you'll find me right there.

9:38:51 AM jc: Eat it

9:38:51 AM [email protected]: If you need a break to go eat, I will be right there when you come back.

9:38:57 AM jc: Maybe you shouldn't eat it?

9:38:57 AM [email protected]: Interesting!

What do you want for Christmas, jc?

9:39:35 AM jc: YOU SHOULD EAT IT

9:39:35 AM [email protected]: If you need a break to go eat, I will be right there when you come back.

No luck. [The Register]

