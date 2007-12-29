Website XboxFamily.com dropped a rumour this week that peripheral maker Gyration is developing a motion-sensitive add-on for the existing Xbox 360 controller. Microsoft has yet to utter a word regarding this rumour, but could the Big N have finally ruffled Microsoft's feathers? [XboxFamily via Next-Gen via Kotaku]
Microsoft Working on Motion Sensitive Controller for Xbox 360?
