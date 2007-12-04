Microsoft Wireless Optical Desktop Keyboards Cracked for Coworker Espionage

The crackers at Dreamlab have busted open the wireless encryption on Microsoft's Optical Desktops 1000 and 2000, as well as any others using the same simplistic scheme: There's only about 256 possible encryption keys, making it like pie to crack after sniffing a few tens of keystrokes. So easy, in their demo they nail three keyboards at once.

If you don't wanna deal with the hack-speak, the bottom line is that a remotely enterprising and nosy co-worker could whip up a wireless keylogger to spy on the whole office. Then again, what office springs for wireless keyboards for everybody? [Remote-Exploit.org via Hackaday]