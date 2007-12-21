Microsoft Releases Official Tool to Diagnose Zune Sync Problems

If your Zune's been behaving like it deserves coal in its sleeve for Christmas, Microsoft has released a diagnostic tool that bundles up data for tech support to pore over to help them get your wares in order if update 2.3 didn't do the trick. Basically, you download the tool, pop it open and try to sync up Zune while it's running. After the Zune acts like a spoiled brat and won't talk to your PC, disconnect it and voila, you have a report to send to support techs, which hopefully will help them get your Zune straightened up after a quick trip to reform school or whatever so it talks to your PC all politely. [Microsoft via Zune Boards]