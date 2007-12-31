Microsoft Leaves Comments Open on New YouTube Channel

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft's PR department are attempting new and innovative ways to get Windows products to the masses. Their latest effort involves the launch of a YouTube channel with various promotional content. Unfortunately for Microsoft, their PR team decided to leave the comments open. Bad move.

The videos are sure to get your pulse slowing down in no time, but the comments the Microsoft haters have scrawled about the place shall give you all a mighty chuckle. The image above has some of the classics we found, but we are quite certain you guys are going to want to have your say. Microsoft fanboys and fangirls, take heed; this is your hour of worth—deflect the slander that taints Microsoft's YouTube channel thus...or join in, whichever makes you happiest. As long as you're happy, that's all that matter to us. [Microsoft YouTube Channel via TechCrunch]

