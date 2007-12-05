After Santa the IM bot's supposed obscenities came to light, Microsoft tried very hard to fix the fat bastard so he wouldn't curse up a storm at children. Programmers weren't completely satisfied with what came out the other end, so they threw up their hands in defeat and said, "screw it" to the whole thing and axed Santa for good. Who can you blame for killing Santa? Only yourselves and your salty, salty mouths. [The Reg]
Microsoft Kills Santa
