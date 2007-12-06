Michael Bay, acclaimed director of smash hits Pearl Harbor and The Island, has never had love for HD DVD, (though it seemed like he got reasonable). Now he says HD DVD is all a giant conspiracy being bankrolled by $100 million checks from Microsoft to slowly kill both HD formats: "Microsoft [officials]want both formats to fail so they can be heroes and make the world move to digital downloads." He's probably right, but we don't think Microsoft is really all that JFK-conspiracy brilliant. Bill Gates yes, Microsoft not so much. Happy accidents. [Michael Bay via Electronista]
Michael Bay Says HD DVD Is a Big Microsoft-Funded Conspiracy
