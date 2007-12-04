Metaphys Designs Shown Off at 100% Design Tokyo

These Metaphys designs were shown off last month at the 100% Design Tokyo Show, but they're cool enough that we wanted to show you anyway. The Japanese brand Metaphys, which is lead by designer Chiaki Murata, puts out cool stuff like the Lunacalente CD player shown above, as well as the flip-open toothbrush and the flip-open calculator shown after the jump. Although the latter two aren't going to make us drop our Sonicares and our TI-82s, the magazine rack and the fan do look futuristically sexy. It isn't often that mundane gadgets become objects of arousal. [Dezeen]