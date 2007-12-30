Meizu MiniOne M8 Gets Three Times Harder

Meizu's CEO dropped an interesting nugget about the hardware of the highly anticipated MiniOne M8. Apparently, the smartphone will feature three physical buttons, as oppose to a single one right in the centre. That means it will differ from another phone that it bears a striking resemblance to. Of course, the new information means any screenshots we have seen of the hardware in the past are now inaccurate, from the front at least.

Meizu's trio button design is currently being patented, so images have not been released. Fret not. To tide you all over, an image of the front cover, taken from behind, has been released. Yes, from behind...just how you like it pictures of phone facias. Inset is a concept for the design in question; expect it not to look anything like the image suggests. [Meizume]