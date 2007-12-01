The line between digital camera and portable media player gets pretty blurry with this new Newman-Hyun L1200 device. It looks like a digital camera for good reason — it is. A 12-megapixel digital camera, to be exact. But it's also a media player, with an SD/MMC slot that'll let you load it up with music and video. Of course, a high number of megapixels doesn't tell us whether or not that lens is worth a damn, but it's a pretty cool convergence nonetheless, and for $150 the price is certainly right. [Zol via PMP Today]
Media Player with a 12MP Digital Camera is Convergence Done Right
