It's time for those after-Christmas sales, and here's a great deal on a Maxtor L01Y300 300GB hard drive from Fry's for $US44, which we couldn't find anywhere else for less than $US75. The description for the today-only deal says it's a 7200rpm retail hard drive kit with a 16MB buffer and an Ultra ATA 100 interface. What has us perplexed is the breathless promise of a "bonus 20GB FREE!" Huh? Might be a good investment of that Christmas money, but buyer beware. Sounds too good to be true. [Fry's]
Dealzmodo USA: Maxtor 300GB Hard Drive for $US44
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.