How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MAXRoam SIM Card, International Calls Made Local

sim.jpgWhen travelling between various countries, especially in Europe, it's easy for calls to become expensive and to rip through prepaid SIM cards like no tomorrow. MAXRoam is a new international pay as you go SIM card that seems like it could be an excellent way for travelers to save a few dollars on calls—up to 80% according to press release math. Storing up to 50 different numbers per card, users can call up to 40 countries with a "local number." These local calls, in turn, save you money. Yeah, sounds almost too simple, doesn't it? And there are some other neat bonuses, too.These different numbers can be handed out to friends or colleagues if you'd like to have separate lines or you do business/booty calls internationally. Plus, the SIM includes separate call forwarding and automated away message features.

At about $50, the MAXRoam SIM seems like a pretty good solution for international calls if you don't mind keeping up with a few extra phone numbers. The only catch seems to be a "small monthly fee," which we think is their $US3/month fee per line...which seems pretty reasonable. [product via mobileburn]

Trending Stories Right Now

chewbacca comics disney io9 jj-abrams lucasfilm marvel marvel-comics princess-leia star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker wookiees

The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird

Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles