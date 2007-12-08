Mario Kart Slot Racing For Geeks of All Ages

You have been a slot racer fan since you were a kid —plus, you have always enjoyed the Mario Kart series. So why not put your passions together with this Mario Kart Slot Racing set? Additional info and photo of the track after the jump. Each set comes complete with 1:43 scale versions of Mario's B Dasher and Wario's Brute, as well as 20 feet of race track. Plus, the unit has an official Nintendo seal of approval, so you know it is quality. It is currently sold out, but when they get more in stock the set can be yours for $US89.95. [Product Page]