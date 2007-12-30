It's getting harder and harder to justify paying the price of a car on a home theatre projector when companies like Sony are releasing incredible projectors at budget prices, but we'd certainly take Manatz's unpriced but high end VP-11S2 1080p DLP projector if it showed up on our doorstep. The first projector on the market to feature Texas Instrument's DarkChip4 chipset, the unit's paper specs—800 lumens and 12,000:1 contrast ratio—probably do the image no justice. I mean, the freakin' color wheel spins at 10,800 RPM in near silence. If that doesn't get your motor running, I don't know what will. [marketnews via aboutprojectors]
Marantz VP-11S2 Projector Makes Pretty Pictures
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.