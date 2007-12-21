Man Using Infomercial Miracle Gadget Turns into Papa Smurf



You know that feeling when you are bored/sleepless/drunk in front of the TV at 3AM, fascinated by a never-ending informercial and you start reaching for the phone wondering if ACME's Miraculous Gadget X would really work, just to hang up at the last minute? Well, Paul Karason didn't hang up: he ordered a gadget that creates something called "colloidal silver" by electrolyzing water. The infomercial said it cures almost anything. The only side-effect after using it for 14 years: apparently its turned him into Papa Smurf, transforming his "fair skin" into zombie blue. [Consumerist]