Man Stuff - The Best of Uncrate

This week at Uncrate: We prepare for the holidays with some National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Gear, keep our Steel Reserve cold with a 40 oz Cozy, and pound out some stress on the Everlast Desktop Speed Bag. We also create some mood lighting with the Lutron Maestro IR Dimmer, keep our floors clean and germ-free with the Halo Ultraviolet Vacuum, and keep our wine fresh for days with the Metrokane V1 Vacuum Decanter. Finally, we get organized with the Hookbox, stay dry with Gillette Clinical Strength, and get festive with the green-yet-red Kozik Stalin Bust.
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.