How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Man Installs Industrial Power Cable to Power His Griswold-like Christmas Display

extreme_christmas_lights.jpgWhen UK based electrician (go figure) Alex Goodhind found that he couldn't make a cup of tea when his massive Christmas display was turned on, he decided to shell out £700 ($1600) to install a factory-strength 145amp power line to his home. The display took five weeks to put together, and it will run him about $1000 in additional electricity costs over the course of three weeks. Additional pic and info after the break.

extreme_christmas_lights2.jpgI suppose it goes without saying that Goodhind is a big fan of Christmas, electricity, and tea —but the display also has a charitable component which makes it seem far less insane. Each year the display raises nearly $6500 for a local hospice. [Metro via Peculiarosities]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles