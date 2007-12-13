Man Gets Naked, Girl Gets Arrested, Rest of the World Laughs

A 17-year-old girl from New Zealand misled a man into stripping naked and walking into an unsuspecting individual's house, simply by sending a goofy SMS offering a threesome. The end result was arrests and hilarity all around. The 31-year-old Kiwi was sent an SMS from the conniving girl, detailing he was to receive an early "Christmas present" from the sender and her friend. The seductress further suggested our man remove his clothes before entering the house, all in the name of saving time. It was a stupid move—Dr Pepper adverts should have been ringing through the Kiwi's head; unfortunately, he wasn't thinking with that head. He embraced the advice, and shot into a completely unsuspecting household. God only knows what, er, state he was in, but the homeowner was not amused. The police were called, and the man was arrested for unlawful behavior. The siren was later tracked down and charged with the misuse of a telephone; they both evaded prosecution, but were cautioned for the nuisance caused. There is a valuable lesson here for all of us: don't believe random offers of a threesome—your life is not a porno. Sorry. [Reuters; image via Inside]