This one is going out for all the lonely people this Christmas time. Using a styrofoam head and a few other ingredients, such as a webcam, microphone, speakers, LCD screen and LED lights, you can make this rather scary-looking android to keep you company at home, scaring off all your lady-friends in the process. All this for an outlay of just $35, eh? [Instructables]
Make Your Own Cheapo Android, Comes Complete with Jealousy Software
