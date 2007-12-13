How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Make Your World of Warcraft Character Into an Action Figurine

Creating an action figure that kind of looks like you is cool and all, but if you're a World of Warcraft player you're probably more attached to your virtual avatar's looks than your own. That could be because you spend more time grinding than washing yourself, but if that's you, FigurePrints can make a scale model of your character for the relatively low price of $115 (including shipping).

They'll take a snapshot of your toon wearing whatever armour you've got on now, so make sure you've got on epic gear before you make your order. If you're a low-level character, we suggest trying to beg some armour off someone just for the sake of doing this, and returning it afterwards. Unfortunately WoW is so popular with 10% of the world's population currently registered that you'll have to sign up for drawing—you can't just order directly. [FigurePrints via DVice]

