Here's a relatively easy and cheap way to turn ordinary headphones into 5.1 surround sound phones for your PC. Just make sure you have a 5.1 surround sound card, and then you can turn a pair of full-sized headphones into a conduit for mucho surround sound goodness. The full-sized headphones provide the centre channel and subwoofer, while a couple of pairs of earbuds you insert inside provide front and rear surround speakers. If what the videomaker says is true, these might not sound too bad. We might actually want to try this. [Viddler]
Make Surround Sound Earphones for a Song
