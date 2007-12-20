How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New Dates Set: Major Cities To Go Digital by 2009

Retro-TV.jpgStephen Conroy, Minister for Broadband, Communications and the Digital Economy, has confirmed that major cities will only be broadcasting free-to-air in a digital signal by 2009. The nation-wide switch to digital television is to occur by 2013. According to Senator Conroy:

Setting a firm date of 2013 for the switchover from analogue to digital television transmission in Australia has given industry the certainty it needs to drive consumer uptake of digital television.

Until now, industry has had no declared end date and has been unable to plan effectively for digital television.

The new targets are an amendment of initial proposals by the Howard Government to implement the switch in cities by 2008 (and nationwide by 2012). Labor considers that imminent date to be an impossible target for consumers and industry to adjust to the change. [DBCDE via The Australian]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles