Magic Teaspoon Miraculously Shape Shifts in Hot Water

A small part of this magic teaspoon's handle is made of Nitinol, a special metal that can remember its shape. That little fact lets you play some crazy tricks, because when you heat it up, it bends to that shape that you bent it into before. So if you put this in your tea, for example, it suddenly and mysteriously starts bending. Run cool water on it, and it moves right back where it was before. This might be great for some of those Uri Geller spoon bending tricks, except this one does all the bending on its own. You better be pretty serious about this, though, because it costs $US50.38. [Grand Illusions, via Red Ferret]