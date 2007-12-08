MacBook Pro Fastest Windows Laptop? Not So Fast

"The fastest Windows notebook we tested this year is a Mac," writes PC World about the MacBook Pro after it scored an 88 on its WorldBench 6 Beta 2 benchmark. Only problem is, it looks like that same publication reviewed a Eurocom D900C Phantom-X laptop that achieved a better score on that same benchmark, a 97 (higher number is better). So what gives? Too bad PC World contradicted itself, but the Apple propaganda machine played right along, trumpeting in one of its annoying spots the humiliating results of a MacBook Pro running Windows better than any other laptops. Not quite. Check out PC World's benchmark tables of the two machines, side-by-side: Don't believe everything you read, especially when it's coming from Cupertino. [PC World (MacBook Pro), and PC World (Eurocom D900C Phantom-X), via Joe's Blog]