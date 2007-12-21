How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mac OS X Leopard 10.5.2 Test Builds Seeded to Developers

apple-mac-os-x.jpgAfter all the gushing about Mac OS X Leopard has died down, now it's time for some reality, namely, bug fixes in the form of OS X 10.5.2. According to Apple Insider, test builds of this update were seeded to developers, and that distribution included a 76-item list of fixes and code corrections thus far.

Top of the list were fixes to Apple's Common UNIX printing system (CUPS), in both its network and AirPort implementations. Fixes are also in the offing for mail flags and fonts in the Mail application and also the way Mail interacts with iCal.

According to Apple Insider, the company also wants those developers to carefully test 37 of the components of OS X:

Among them were Data Detectors, the Mac OS X Dock, the Finder, grammar checking, iCal, iChat, Mail, Parental Controls, Quick Look, Rosetta, Safari, Time Machine, and Leopard's 802.11 AirPort implementation (which has troubled some MacBook users.)

Rumor has the update to be rolling out in early 2008, maybe just in time for the MacWorld Expo in mid-January. [Apple Insider]

Trending Stories Right Now

chewbacca comics disney io9 jj-abrams lucasfilm marvel marvel-comics princess-leia star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker wookiees

The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird

Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles