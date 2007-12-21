Mac OS X Leopard 10.5.2 Test Builds Seeded to Developers

After all the gushing about Mac OS X Leopard has died down, now it's time for some reality, namely, bug fixes in the form of OS X 10.5.2. According to Apple Insider, test builds of this update were seeded to developers, and that distribution included a 76-item list of fixes and code corrections thus far.

Top of the list were fixes to Apple's Common UNIX printing system (CUPS), in both its network and AirPort implementations. Fixes are also in the offing for mail flags and fonts in the Mail application and also the way Mail interacts with iCal.

According to Apple Insider, the company also wants those developers to carefully test 37 of the components of OS X:

Among them were Data Detectors, the Mac OS X Dock, the Finder, grammar checking, iCal, iChat, Mail, Parental Controls, Quick Look, Rosetta, Safari, Time Machine, and Leopard's 802.11 AirPort implementation (which has troubled some MacBook users.)

Rumor has the update to be rolling out in early 2008, maybe just in time for the MacWorld Expo in mid-January. [Apple Insider]