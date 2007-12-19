If you don't have an empty cigarette pack around to make an impromptu flash diffuser for your digital SLR, you might be interested in this slightly more refined Lumiquest Soft Screen. The best photographers know that soft light is the most flattering, and it's not exactly easy to obtain when all you have on hand is that crappy pop-up flash atop your camera. The Soft Screen can give you that diffused look in a flash, hooking up to your DSLR's hot shoe for quick shots. When you're done, fold it up into a 4-inch square, fitting easily in your camera bag. Not bad for 9 bucks at Amazon. [Newpro, via Red Ferret]
Lumiquest Soft Screen Gives Your Pop-Up Flash Shots That Playboy Look
