How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LucasFilm Christmas Cards Are a Gift in Themselves

2007lucasfilmcardthumbnail.jpgIf you are lucky enough to be on the LucasFilm Christmas card list, you get a lot more then updates on how little Anakin Skywalker is progressing with his potty training. You get a card that is absurdly cool collector's memorabilia...perfect for framing, eBaying or taping to the skin over your heart. This Stormtrooper pop-up card by Lorraine LeBer was the 2007 greeting of choice. And we're waiting for them to start kicking, Rockettes style. Hit the jump for a few more of our favourites from the past 30 years. 1982ucasfilmcard.jpg1982 "Yoda Vanity Plate Edition"

1986lucasfilmcard.jpg1982 "Frisky Ewok Edition"

1995lucasfilmcard.jpg1995 "Fruitcake/Coal Edition"

Hit the link for more LucasFilm cards. [/film via neatorama]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles