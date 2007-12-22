How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Loreo 3D Lens in a Cap, for That 'You Are There' Experience

loreolenscap.jpgSomeday, 3D images could actually catch on, and if that ever happens you'll be ready with this Loreo 3D Lens in a Cap that lets you snag stereoscopic images with your digital SLR. Inside this Viewmaster-like contraption are a couple of focusing lenses that gather images from two slightly different angles. Therein lies the 3D magic.

Not surprisingly, Loreo also sells a physical 3D viewer (and even some PC software) that you'll need to experience that unique, You Are There multidimensionality. It's mind blowing, or maybe it just blows. Such a deal for $US93. [Loreo, via DVICE]

