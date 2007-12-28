LongRanger Electric Bike Won't Win Any Beauty Contests, But It'll Get You There

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Take a stack of car batteries, design a bicycle around it, and you have the build-it-yourself LongRanger electric bike, whose practicality certainly outdistances its dog-ugly appearance by a country mile. In the video, marvel at the quiet of this DIY electro-bike, and then check out this shot, giving you a good idea of just how fugly this sucker really is:

longranger-electric-bike_56.jpgNever mind its lame-ass looks, it gets good mileage on a charge—if you're commuting round-trip distance is 62 miles or less, you're in luck, because this unsightly cycle can go that far. It says here that you can even attach a solar charger to the thing, probably making it even more obnoxious-looking but more practical at the same time. Drop 15 bucks for the plans, go to a junkyard and get some parts, and you're in business. [Atomic Zombie, via Gizmo Watch]

