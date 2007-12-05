Plug the Logitec LDT-1S30X4U into the USB port of your PC and you will be able to watch two TV shows at the same time. Connect a second one, thanks to its double USB, (see below, along with a screen grab) and you get to watch four shows. All sorts of features make the LDT-1S30X4U worth a closer look, however.As well as recording programs, you can use the TimeShift function, which lets you watch the same show that you are recording, data broadcast and export videos to mobile devices. All you need for it to work is a 3GHz P4 or higher, says Logitec, and 256 MB of memory.Costing 16,800¥ ($174) the Logitec LDT-1S30X4U will be out in Japan next month. [Logitec via Akihabara]
Logitec TV Tuner Lets You Watch More Than One Program Simultaneously on Your PC
