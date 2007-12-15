Korean scientists have developed a liver enzyme checker that analyzes a blood sample then connects to the base of a mobile phone. Once connected, it relays the test results to a server at a hospital or doctor's office. There's no word on when this technology will be released to the public, but the Korean Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology has apparently filed a patent on it, so it must be close. That's good news for anyone on a first name basis with Sir Osis of Liver, if you know what I mean. [RegHardware via Ubergizmo]
Liver Monitoring Mobile Might Send You Back To Rehab
