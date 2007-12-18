Liquor Lock Keeps the Non-Resourceful Kids Sober

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

liquor_lock.jpgThis just in for parents who want to control every aspect of their teenagers' lives: The Liquor Lock secures your Christmas spirits under a three-digit combination. Supposedly, the stopper within expands when you engage this $US15 device, but we're hoping the glass on that bottle is stronger than that muscular kid down the street with a penchant for hard liquor. At least it'll send a message to those drunken-sailor kids of yours. [Sporty's, via Wired]

