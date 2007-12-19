The Porsche SLI-Machine is a PC with dual NVIDIA SLI cards and liquid refrigeration inside the chromed rim of a Porsche Cayenne wheel. It was one of the most popular entries in the NVIDIA-sponsored SLI-Machine modding contest, recently organized by russian publication Top Mods. And yes, we know, it's absolutely stupid. Everyone knows that wheel PCs should be done from Ford Mustang wheels for maximum speed and cool factor, not a bloody pimped up Volkswagen SUV. [Gizmodo Spain]
Liquid-Refrigerated NVIDIA SLI PC Made With a Cayenne Wheel Doesn't Include Flames Stickers
