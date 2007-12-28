Linksys DMA 2100/2200 Media Center Extenders Shipping Now

Those Media Center Extenders we told you about back in September (the ones that support DivX, XviD and WMV HD) are finally shipping now. Dell has both the Linksys DMA 2100 and 2200s up for sale, but a reader tells us that his 2100 doesn't actually work with DivX or XviD, and the manual makes no mention of this. It could be user error on his part. Anyone have any experience with it? [2100 via 2200]