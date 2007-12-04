Only 10 of these gold-colored Zune 2s will be sold, in both 80 and 8GB sizes. Microsoft teamed up with the Goods to make these screen printed designs. I like the cross pattern. They're available next Saturday, in Seattle, if you feel the need to splurge. (No price listed but "Gold" plus "Limited Edition" plus "one of ten" plus made in collaboration with a company called "Goods" equals expensive.) Whether or not this design or Zune is something you're interested in, you have to admit Microsoft's customisation program has been destroying the iPod's offerings. [IHaveAZune via GotZune]
Limited Edition Zune 2 in Gold
