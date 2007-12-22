How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Round Taste Test: Starbucks Coffee in Tassimo Single-Serve Pods

tassimo_starbucks_testfront.jpgIf you have a Tassimo single-serve coffee brewer and can't get enough of Starbucks coffee, now those little TDisc pods are available with four different varieties of Starbucks brew. Tassimo has teamed up with Starbucks to offer Breakfast Blend, House Blend, Caffé Verona and Africa Kitamu coffees in pod form. We went to our local Starbucks and got a steaming cup of Breakfast Blend coffee, while our comely assistant brewed up a cup of the same blend back at the office in this Braun Tassimo brewer. Let's do a taste test.

It's Not Cheap: An equal amount of this coffee at Starbucks will cost you $2.00, while these TDiscs are $US9.29 for a pack of 12 single-serve pods, or $US.77 each. However, you'll need to buy one of these single-serve Tassimo hot beverage systems made by Braun, which will cost you about $150 at Target. If you're going to be drinking a lot of coffee, a bit of quick math tells us you'll need to drink 134 cups to make up the price difference.

Noisy: If you're going to be making coffee early in the morning before anyone else wakes up, this Tassimo brewer is as noisy as a motorcycle sitting outside your front door.

Easy: It's convenient. Pop in a pod, push a button and your coffee is ready in just a minute or two. Might be easier than driving to Starbucks and putting up with all those crowds, poseurs and pseudo-hip herd behavior.

Taste Verdict: Excellent. The coffee brewed with this little TDisc tastes exactly the same as the coffee you'd get at Starbucks.

All this fuss about Starbucks, and we're not too crazy about its coffee, anyway. It's as strong as a shot of popskull, has a slightly burnt, bitter taste and is way overpriced, but if that's your jones, now you can perfectly reproduce all that at home. If someone could just figure out how to perfectly reproduce a Starbucks Frappuccino à chez moi, then we'd be really stoked. [Tassimo]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles