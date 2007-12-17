How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Round: PHOSPHOR E-Ink Watch

IMG_5312.JPGThe gadget: The PHOSPHOR brand E-Ink Watch. It's the world's first dual analogue and digital watch with its digital display background appearing in E-Ink. It's like a Kindle that only tells time.

The Price: $US250

Phosphor 11Phosphor 10IMG_5309.JPGPhosphor 9Phosphor 8Phosphor 7Phosphor 6Phosphor 5Phosphor 4Phosphor 3Phosphor 1Phosphor 2

The Experience: The watch has a simple, retro design that can easily dress up to a collar or down to jeans and a nice tee. The stitched leather band is hefty—and it needs to be—because the watch itself reminds me of my thick, inherited pocket watch that once belonged to my grandfather.

While the watch has analogue hour and minute hands, the face is an E-Ink display. This display can swap between a white background with black numbers and a black background with white numbers. The black version is pretty slick, though the large, permanent "E-Ink" writing on top ruins the effect a bit.

To swap between the styles, you just hit a button and wait for a moment as the watch refreshes. It's so easy, we then wondered why the watch didn't come with more preprogrammed face designs. Because while you can choose to eliminate all of the analog-style hours and hashes, you're really only tweaking their generic base option. Why not include some more intricate designs, or just more designs period?

Also, while the watch automatically refreshes the E-Ink to update the digital display, the second hand never lined up with the display. It's a small point, but for watch enthusiasts, it's an important one. The Verdict: For $US250, the PHOSPHOR E-Ink Watch isn't a bad purchase for those who enjoy their geek gear. But given the missed opportunities—not just technically, but stylistically—we'd wait for the next version. [phosphor]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles