The Gadget: The Drive GPS 250 from Pharos offers text-to-speech functionality, a SiRFStarIII GPS receiver, a 4.3" touchscreen display, 32-bit CPU processor, NAVTEQ maps, and automatic night view-switching. Not bad when compared to other mid-range devices released by more mainstream companies.

The Price: $US299

The Verdict: It will get you from point A to point B pretty well. Plus the street voice prompts will have you laughing your ass off.

