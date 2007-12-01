We tested out the Ped 3, a sturdy rotating stand for iPhone and iPod touch, and we give it a big thumbs up. It's heavy enough to keep the iPhone from tipping over, and effortlessly spins the iPhone around from vertical to horizontal. Its clamp won't scratch up your cherished device, and it makes it so you don't have to keep holding the phone in your hands if you want to watch a movie. Bravo. The only drawbacks? It's a little too big and heavy to carry with you on the road, and it's way too expensive at $US39.99. [Thought Out]
Lightning Round: Ped 3 iPhone Stand (Verdict: Excellent, but Pricey)
